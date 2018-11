Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Riddled by machine-gun fire, my grandfather showed the resilience we need today

The Veterans Transition Program (VTP), a program set up by UBC psychology professor Marvin Westwood, was mentioned in a Vancouver Sun article about the legacy and resiliency of fighters in the First World War.

The article also appeared in the Star Phoenix.

The VTP was also mentioned in an article in Sing Tao. The program was set up in conjunction with theatre professor George Belliveau and is aimed at helping veterans overcome the trauma of combat through theatrical performance.