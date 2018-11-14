Financial markets can suffer from the blues, too

UBC was mentioned in an op-ed written by Lisa Kramer of the University of Toronto that appeared in the Globe and Mail. Kramer collaborated with Maurice Levi, professor emeritus at UBC’s Sauder School of Business, in a series of peer-reviewed articles about seasonal cycles affecting stock markets around the world. They found that the further a country is located from the equator, the larger the seasonal fluctuations of that country’s stock returns.