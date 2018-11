Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cannabis and mental health

Castanet quoted UBC Okanagan associate professor Zach Walsh, who presented research into cannabis use and mental health at Vernon’s Okanagan College on Tuesday.

“Refining medicines derived from cannabis and other plants will have a dramatic effect on the health of Canadians and people worldwide,” he said.