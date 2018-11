Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Why are young people having so little sex?

Marina Adshade, a UBC professor who studies the economics of sex and love, was quoted in an Atlantic article on why people aren’t having more sex.

“If women are avoiding sex, are they trying to avoid the really bad sex?” said Adshade.