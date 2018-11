Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The uncertain future of U.S. coal communities

The Conversation published an op-ed by Sandeep Pai, a PhD student, and Hisham Zerriffi, associate professor in the faculty of forestry at UBC, about the political power of coal communities in the United States.

The article also appeared in the National Post.