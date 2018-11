Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC prof hopes new walk-in mental health clinic will spark trend

CBC reported on a walk-in mental health clinic on UBC’s Okanagan campus which is the first of its kind in the city.

Lesley Lutes, a professor in UBC’s department of psychology and director of clinical training, recently launched the five-week pilot clinic.