On ecological amnesia

The Tyee published work by Wade Davis, a UBC anthropology professor, that was included in a book about the importance of individual and collective memory.

The collection of essays, called Memory, was published by the Peter Wall Institute for Advanced Studies at UBC.

A similar story appeared in the Georgia Straight.