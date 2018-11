Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NASA asteroid warning prompts fierce Biblical conspiracy theory meltdown

Matija Cuk, a UBC astronomer, spoke to Express U.K. about an asteroid warning.

“It is highly unlikely that a regional or global destruction would occur anytime soon – next couple of centuries – since we have already discovered most of near Earth asteroids larger than one kilometre, and none of them seem to be heading this way,” Cuk said.

Cuk was also quoted in another similar Express U.K. article.