Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Modern slavery is fueling overfishing

Daniel Pauly, a fisheries researcher with the Sea Around Us Initiative at UBC, was quoted in a United Press International story about overfishing.

Pauly discussed how a lack of control over certain boats makes them susceptible to labour abuses.

The research was also mentioned on Radio New Zealand.