Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kids are sleep deprived and it’s affecting their development

Today’s Parent interviewed Wendy Hall, a UBC professor and sleep expert, for an article about sleep deprivation among children.

“Things like not having regular household routines, not reinforcing bedtimes and screen use—not just in the evening but during the day—all affect sleep,” Hall said.