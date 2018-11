Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Heat standouts headed to UBC

The Delta Optimist reported that four women softball players from the 2001 Delta Heat have officially committed to continuing their careers with the UBC Thunderbirds.

The players are Megan Hendrickson, Hanna Hansen, Olivia Malesku and Emily Horne.