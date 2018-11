Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Suzuki: Proportional representation’s diversity of views will lead to better policies

David Suzuki, an emeritus professor at UBC, wrote an op-ed for the Vancouver Sun about electoral reform in B.C.

“As long as there is respect for others with different ideas and views, discussion and debate lead to the best solutions,” he wrote.

The article also appeared in The Province.