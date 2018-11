Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cheap water test UBCO first

Castanet reported on researchers at UBC’s Okanagan campus who developed a low-cost, portable diagnostic device to test water quality.

The device, created by research engineer George Luka and others, can also be used for urinalysis and other environmental and medical applications.

