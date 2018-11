Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

U.S. midterm election results

Two UBC political science experts spoke to local media about the results of the American midterm election.

Paul Quirk, a UBC professor and the Phil Lind Chair in U.S. Politics and Representation, spoke to CBC Radio’s Early Edition (at 2:19:48) and CBC Radio’s BC Today.