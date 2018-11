Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

T-Birds’ Tommy Gardner ‘having fun’ in push for national soccer title

The Vancouver Sun reported that Thomas Gardner, a UBC Thunderbirds soccer player, was awarded both Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year awards.

He is the first men’s soccer player in Canada West history to earn both awards in the same season.

A similar story appeared in the North Shore News.