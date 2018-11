Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The benefits and challenges of international research collaboration

University Affairs interviewed Alejandro Adem, a UBC mathematician and chief executive officer of the non-profit research and training organization Mitacs, for an article about international research collaboration.

“For me, it’s transparent that science is an international, global endeavour,” Adem said. “Ideas transcend borders, no country controls the marketplace of ideas.”