The argument from cyberspace for eliminating nuclear weapons

The Conversation published an op-ed by two UBC researchers about eliminating nuclear weapons.

“Modernization increases the possibility that changes to the nuclear command and control system will introduce new or reveal hitherto unknown vulnerabilities into the system,” wrote Lauren J. Borja, a UBC postdoctoral research fellow, and MV Ramana, Simons Chair in Disarmament, Global and Human Security at UBC’s Liu Institute for Global Issues.