Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mother battles daycare after operator refers to children in ‘inappropriate manner’

CBC interviewed Edward Kruk, a UBC social work professor, after a B.C. small claims tribunal found that referring to children in an inappropriate manner breaches the basic rules of daycare.

Kruk said the case sheds light on a fear shared by many parents.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.