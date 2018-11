Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hard Brexit could cost island of Ireland €42.5 billion over seven years

Irish Times featured a new economic study by Kurt Huebner, the Jean Monnet Chair for European integration and global political economy at UBC’s Institute for European Studies.

Huebner and his co-author found that over the next seven years the unification of Ireland could benefit the country by €23.5 billion, while a hard Brexit could cost the island €42.5 billion.