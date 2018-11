Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Could a whale-watching ban help save southern resident orcas?

CTV interviewed Andrew Trites, a UBC professor and the director of UBC’s Marine Mammal Research Unit, about the possibility of a whale-watching ban.

“We don’t ever talk about what’s happened to the food supply… The irony is that the whale-watching industry that takes out many, many people in each boat, they know the whales better than anybody else,” he said.