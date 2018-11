Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Consumers seek certainty about sustainable seafood labelling

Business in Vancouver interviewed Daniel Pauly, a fisheries scientist at UBC and principal investigator for the organization Sea Around Us, for an article about seafood labelling.

He said the Marine Stewardship Council has lost the support of many marine conservation groups because it has certified “one abominable fishery after the other.”

The article also appeared on Richmond News.