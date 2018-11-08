Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. premier squares off with Liberal leader in electoral reform debate

Two UBC political science professors spoke to various media outlets about an upcoming debate on electoral reform in B.C.

The Canadian Press spoke with Richard Johnston, who said both the Liberals and NDP are using the referendum to support positions that give them the best shot at electoral success, while publicly declaring their allegiance to democracy.

The CP story appeared on CityNews 1130, in the National Observer, Vancouver Sun, The Province and on Castanet.

CityNews 1130 interviewed Max Cameron who said while the debate is a good way to focus public attention on the issue, it could also polarize voters along partisan lines.