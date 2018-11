Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Attractive restaurant servers can influence what we think of meals

An op-ed in The Conversation mentioned a study involving JoAndrea Hoegg and Karl Aquino, two researchers from the UBC Sauder School of Business.

The study suggested that a restaurant server’s physical attractiveness can help form expectations about a dining experience.