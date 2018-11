Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rare duck spotted at Burnaby park may be escaped pet

The Canadian Press interviewed Harold Eyster, a PhD candidate studying biodiversity and nature conservation at UBC, for an article about a rare duck seen in Burnaby.

Eyster said it’s likely the Mandarin duck escaped from someone’s home.

The CP story appeared in the Globe and Mail, on CTV and in Star Vancouver.