If it weren’t for fungi, we wouldn’t be here

Cosmos Magazine interviewed Mary Berbee, a UBC mycologist, about the honey fungus Armillaria solidipes.

Berbeethe estimates the fungus has been on the planet for about one billion years, predating the first land plants by at least 500 million years.