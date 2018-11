Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How masculinity contests undermine organizations, and what to do about it

Harvard Business Review published an op-ed co-written by Jennifer Berdahl, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about masculinity contests.

“Masculinity contests are most prevalent — and vicious — in male-dominated occupations where extreme and precarious resources are at stake,” wrote Berdahl, Peter Glick and Marianne Cooper.