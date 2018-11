Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How long should older moms wait before getting pregnant again?

Various media outlets reported on pregnancy research from UBC and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

“The optimal spacing window that we found was one to two years after the delivery of one child until the conception of the next pregnancy,” said Laura Schummers, who led the research while at Harvard and is currently a UBC postdoctoral fellow.

Stories appeared on NPR, MSN, Mirror U.K., Chicago Tribune, Romper, Indian Express, and Moms.com.