Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Daylight saving time: What happens to your body when clocks move back?

Inverse published an op-ed from The Conversation about daylight saving time and mentioned research from a UBC professor.

Maurice Levi, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, co-wrote a paper that found that stock markets tend to draw back significantly on the Monday following a time change.