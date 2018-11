Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

‘Colossal blunder’: Why terror attacks could end Trump leadership

Paul Quirk, a UBC political science professor, spoke to Express U.K. for an article about the U.S. midterm elections.

“The caravan [of migrants] is now overshadowed as a news story by these episodes of extreme right-wing violence, and a debate over whether Trump himself bears some responsibility for them,” he said.