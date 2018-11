Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Classical music: Thoughtful concerts for Remembrance Day

The Vancouver Sun reported that Nancy Hermiston’s UBC Opera Ensemble has begun its production of the opera Silent Night.

The performance depicts the 1914 Christmas Day truce in the trenches.

The article also appeared in the London Free Press.