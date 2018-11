Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Can’t stop worrying? Try Tetris to ease your mind

Elizabeth Dunn, a UBC psychologist, spoke to NPR about a study that found a flow-inducing game of Tetris could help people waiting to hear about life-altering news.

Dunn, who wasn’t involved in the study, discussed the benefits associated with being in a state of flow.