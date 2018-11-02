Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Wait at least a year before conceiving another baby to minimize health risks: Study

CBC reported on research from UBC and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health that examined how long mothers should wait between births.

“The very lowest risk time that we found was 18 months,” said Laura Schummers, lead study author and a postdoctoral fellow in UBC’s department of family practice. “But what we found also was that risks between 12 and 24 months were basically equivalent to those at 18 months.”

The story also appeared on Yahoo and the study was almost mentioned in a story on Independent Style.