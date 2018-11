Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Feds award $7B in contracts to three shipyards for navy ship maintenance

Michael Byers, a UBC professor and expert on Canadian defence policy, spoke to the Canadian Press for an article about the Canadian government splitting up shipyard work on Royal Canadian Navy frigates.

“It’s likely a decision made for a political reasons, but it’s not a decision that threatens the viability of the shipyards in Halifax or B.C.,” he said.

The CP story appeared on CTV and in the Vancouver Sun and Times Colonist.