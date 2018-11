UBCO tests walk-in clinic

Castanet reported that UBC’s Okanagan campus is testing out a walk-in clinic where people can get a mental health check-up without an appointment.

““I want to take mental health from being a high-end boutique … to a big box store where everyone comes to shop. I want it to be accessible, free, and I want everyone to know help is available,” said Lesley Lutes, director of clinical training for the PhD program in clinical psychology at UBCO.