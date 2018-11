Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Turns out that increasing speed limits didn’t increase highway safety

The Province published an op-ed by John Carsley and Kay Teschke, professors in UBC’s school of population and public health, about the dangers of increased highway speed limits in B.C.