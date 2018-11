Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trudeau announces funding to build nuclear medicine hub in Vancouver

The Canadian Press reported that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced more than $10 million toward the creation of a new nuclear medicine facility at UBC.

He made the announcement after meeting employees and touring the TRIUMF site at UBC.

The CP article appeared on CTV, City News Toronto, Yahoo, CBC, Chek News, Vancouver Is Awesome and in the Vancouver Sun. Similar stories appeared on CTV, Star Vancouver and Daily Hive.