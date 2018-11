Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tiny library within a big library opens today at UBCO

The Kelowna Daily Courier reported that the Okanagan Regional Library opened a small library within the library at UBC’s Okanagan campus.

The branch offers a small selection of books and will mainly function as an online resource centre for students.