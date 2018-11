Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Study finds SFU, Emily Carr U among top users of contract labour

The Vancouver Sun mentioned UBC in a story about contract labour at universities.

The study, by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, found that 44 per cent of faculty members at UBC are on contract compared to almost 78 per cent at Simon Fraser University.

The story also appeared in the Edmonton Journal and similar stories appeared in Star Vancouver and The Tyee.