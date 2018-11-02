Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Electoral reform in B.C.

Two UBC political science professors spoke to local media about electoral reform in B.C.

Star Vancouver interviewed Max Cameron, director with the Centre for the Study of Democratic Institutions at UBC.

“There’s no question if you look at some of the best-funded welfare states in the world, they tend to be northern European countries that have proportional representation, so there’s clearly some kind of correlation,” he said.

Cameron also spoke to Pique Magazine on the same topic.

Richard Johnston told the Squamish Chief that several issues about proportional representation remain outstanding, including the exact district boundaries, the number of districts and regions, and whether to have open or closed lists of candidates.