Ottawa offers funding to help subsidize rural B.C. bus service

The Vancouver Sun interviewed Garland Chow, a UBC professor emeritus and transportation economist, for an article about rural bus service in B.C.

Chow said the immediate transportation landscape is fragmented as new private operators expand or contract as they test the profitability of certain routes.

The article also appeared in The Province.