Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Flory, Nill test experience gap with playoff battle on the horizon

The Saskatoon Star Phoenix previewed the upcoming playoff game between the UBC Thunderbirds football team and the University of Saskatchewan Huskies.

The game, which takes place on Saturday, will be the 50th playoff game for UBC head coach Blake Nill.

The article also appeared in the National Post.