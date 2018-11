Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Flashy lights, tunes boost gambling risks: Study

The Times Colonist featured a UBC study that found lights and sounds from casino games alter decision-making and encourage risky gambling behaviour.

“They’re not just harmless little tunes just playing in the background…Our research suggests instead they’re designed to enhance poor decision-making,” said Catharine Winstanley, UBC professor of psychology and investigator at the Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health.