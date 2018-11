Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. post-secondary sector sets out cannabis policies

Business in Vancouver reported on cannabis policies at B.C. post-secondary schools.

“Under the revised Policy 15, which is the UBC smoking policy, we are planning on treating the smoking of cannabis in the same way that we are currently treating the smoking of tobacco,” said Michael Serebriakov, legal counsel for UBC.

The article also appeared in Richmond News.