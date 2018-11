Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vigil for Pittsburgh shooting victims held at UBC

CBC reported on a vigil at UBC in memory of the 11 victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre.

The vigil took place at the UBC Hillel House.