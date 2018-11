Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC ranked #2 Canadian university in global report

Vancouver Is Awesome reported that UBC was one of three Canadian schools on this year’s 2019 U.S. News University Global Ranking list.

UBC came in at number 29 overall and number two among the Canadian schools on the list.

The story also appeared in the Vancouver Courier and a similar story appeared on Kelowna Now.