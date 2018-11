Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Stanford, UBC researchers suggest psychopathy can be revealed in online communications

The Georgia Straight highlighted research from UBC and Stanford University that examines psychopathy behaviour in online communications.

Michael Woodworth, a psychology professor at UBC’s Okanagan campus, and co-researchers found that “linguistic traces of psychopathy can be detected in online communication.”