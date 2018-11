Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Petition calls for Halloween to be moved to different day

CTV mentioned a UBC study on pedestrian fatalities on Halloween in an article about a petition for Halloween to be moved to a weekend day.

The study, led by UBC professor of medicine John A. Staples, found pedestrians have a 43 per cent higher risk of being fatally struck by a vehicle on Halloween than on a typical fall evening.

The research was also featured in on CityNews 1130.