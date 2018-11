Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ocean Shock: Big aquaculture bulldozes Borneo

William Cheung, director of science at the Nippon Foundation-University of British Columbia Nereus Program, was quoted in a Malay Mail article about global aquaculture.

“If you ask me what is the number one concern that I have on climate change effects on fisheries, it is on these tropical, developing countries,” Cheung said. “The sheer speed of the change will make it that much harder for marine life to adapt.”