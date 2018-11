Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kelowna doctor calls for greater access to less invasive breast cancer treatment

CBC interviewed Juanita Crook, a leading cancer expert in B.C. and a professor in the department of medicine at UBC’s Okanagan campus.

She discussed her work with brachytherapy, a relatively new way of treating cancer.