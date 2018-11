Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Experts weigh in on the costs of SkyTrain vs. LRT in Surrey

The Vancouver Sun interviewed Gordon Lovegrove, a professor of engineering at UBC’s Okanagan campus, for an article about costs of rapid transit in Surrey.

He said the problem North Americans tend to have with light rail is that “we want to have our own exclusive right-of-way. We’re not willing to take the risk safety-wise, timetable-wise or schedule-wise to have it run with traffic.”

The story also appeared in The Province.